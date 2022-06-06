Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. Western Union posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,021,000 after buying an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Western Union by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 123,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,891. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

