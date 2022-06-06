Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $108,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,280 shares of company stock worth $5,049,130 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 39.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 609,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,143. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.93. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

