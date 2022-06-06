Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

BBDC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 12,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,058. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Barings BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.