Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

BBDC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 12,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,058. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Barings BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

