Brokerages Expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. Clearway Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearway Energy.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE:CWEN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,362. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.38, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,084.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.