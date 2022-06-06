Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $1,828,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5,918.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 197.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hasbro by 46.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.79. 577,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

