Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEN opened at $23.13 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

