Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.76 Million

Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to post $216.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.00 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $114.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $841.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $943.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $806.65 million, with estimates ranging from $694.67 million to $989.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 573,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,747. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $34.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,353 shares of company stock worth $9,331,813. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 290,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after buying an additional 236,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

