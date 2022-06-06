Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $218.00

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.05. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,597. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $158.47 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

