Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$11.65

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.65.

AAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.18. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64. Insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475 over the last three months.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

