Brokerages Set Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Target Price at $19.24

Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CIAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.40. 554,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Cian has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Cian ( NYSE:CIAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Cian had a negative return on equity of 146.70% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cian during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cian in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

