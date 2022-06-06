Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) PT at $172.83

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.09. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.