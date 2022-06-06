Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $15.00

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Shares of EVGO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 1,294,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. EVgo has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.59.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EVgo (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
