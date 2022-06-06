Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $15.00

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EVGO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 1,294,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. EVgo has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

