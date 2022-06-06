Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $108.77

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.