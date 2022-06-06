Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Price Target at £135.93

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £135.93 ($171.97).

Several analysts have commented on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from £132.60 ($167.76) to GBX 9,960 ($126.01) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($164.47) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($189.78) to £140 ($177.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of LON FERG traded up GBX 350 ($4.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 9,662 ($122.24). 266,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,137. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 8,892 ($112.50) and a 1 year high of £136.40 ($172.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,844.41 and a 200 day moving average of £111.19. The stock has a market cap of £20.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

