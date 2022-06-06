Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Price Target at C$3.14

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56.

TSE:IMG traded down C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$2.75. 1,423,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.71. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

