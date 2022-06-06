Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $206.47

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,696,330.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,692 shares of company stock worth $4,417,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,557,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,700,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.67. The company had a trading volume of 510,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

