Brokerages Set Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Target Price at $22.20

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OEC. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,465. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.39%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 81,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.