Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Target Price at $8.27

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SECYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 6,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

