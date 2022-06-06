Brokerages Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT at $418.50

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SXYAY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,005. Sika has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

