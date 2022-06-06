Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) PT at GBX 1,685.40

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,679.40 ($21.05).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SN. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($23.06) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($21.05) to GBX 1,650 ($20.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.07) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.96), for a total transaction of £896,615.72 ($1,123,578.60).

Shares of LON:SN traded down GBX 24 ($0.30) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,269 ($15.90). The company had a trading volume of 2,047,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a market cap of £11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,259.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,255.77.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

