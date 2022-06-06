Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $50.00

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $12,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

