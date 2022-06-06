Brokerages Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target at $171.50

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

VWDRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 817,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,148. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is -5.56%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.