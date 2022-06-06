Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Price Target at $139.90

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.90.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,665 shares of company stock worth $8,565,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.