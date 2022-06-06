Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Target Price at $43.57

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.57.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,228,000 after buying an additional 2,237,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $74,338,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

