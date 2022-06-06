Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $134.06

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.06.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after acquiring an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $309.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

