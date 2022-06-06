BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. BRP updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.68-$8.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 267,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

Get BRP alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.