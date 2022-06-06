BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 290.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. BRP’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BRP to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 512.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BRP by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

