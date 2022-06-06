BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. BRP updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.68-$8.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.35 EPS.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $8.29 on Friday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 267,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

