BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Reaches $0.27

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $21.04 million and $1.59 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.19 or 0.01951637 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 261.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00378596 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

