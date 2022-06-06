BTIG Research Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $491.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.00.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $300.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.81.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $144,078,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

