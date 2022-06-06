C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of C3.ai from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $19.84 on Friday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 181.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 259.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

