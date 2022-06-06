C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut C3.ai from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut C3.ai from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NYSE AI opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $13,763,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

