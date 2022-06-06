C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $20.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of C3.ai from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 over the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $13,763,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

