C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 26,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,300,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

