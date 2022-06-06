Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. Cabot posted sales of $917.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,109. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.78%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

