Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $184.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.58.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,360 shares of company stock valued at $55,700,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $216,223,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.01. 7,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

