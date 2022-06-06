Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $184.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.58.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,360 shares of company stock valued at $55,700,029. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $216,223,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.01. 7,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,605. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.