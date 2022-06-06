Camden Capital LLC Acquires 1,779 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

