Camden Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,156 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

