Camden Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

