Camden Capital LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Abiomed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG lifted its stake in Abiomed by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 44,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 48,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

ABMD stock opened at $262.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.46 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.12.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

