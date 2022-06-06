Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $119.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

