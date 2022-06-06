Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $19,601,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $14,473,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

