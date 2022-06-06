Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.95.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.