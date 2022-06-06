Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNAF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CDNAF stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $125.63 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.92.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

