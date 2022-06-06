Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $11.37 Average PT from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.13. 220,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,563. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.