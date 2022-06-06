Capital International Investors Acquires 4,521,353 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 5.56% of DigitalBridge Group worth $237,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 50.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NYSE DBRG opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

