Capital International Investors Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841,909 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.23% of Rio Tinto Group worth $190,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.18) to GBX 6,000 ($75.91) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,531.49.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

