Capital International Investors Buys 27,884 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $110,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,030,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 344,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $58.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

