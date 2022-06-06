Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $80,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.55.
In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.