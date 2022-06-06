Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $80,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

